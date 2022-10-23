Literacy Volunteers to hold orientations in new Auburn office, Weedsport

Literacy Volunteers of Cayuga County will hold orientation sessions in October and November.

The organization, which opened a new office and adult education center at 125 Genesee St. in Auburn in September, trains tutors to assist adult learners in basic literacy or English as a second language. Learners become independent readers and writers, or learn to speak better English, with outcomes like getting a better job, reading to their children, being conversational in English and more.

Orientations and information sessions will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, at the new office, and at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at Weedsport Free Library, 2795 E. Brutus St., Weedsport.

More sessions will be scheduled, and the organization seeks input on what settings work best for those interested.

For more information, contact Literacy Volunteers of Cayuga County at (315) 253-5241 or literacycayuga@gmail.com.