Local author to share book 'Iron Pants' at Auburn church

Author Elaine Meyers, of King Ferry, will present her new book "Iron Pants," on Sunday, March 20, at Willard Memorial Chapel in Auburn.

Released in January, the book tells a story inspired by Meyers' mother, Josephine Duke. It is set in early 20th century rural North Carolina and follows Duke, 10, one of four sisters who is orphaned when their mother succumbs to tuberculosis.

"The idea is when you don't have a mother and a father, you got to put on your 'iron pants' and do it yourself," Meyers told The Citizen in January. "When you're on your own, you take charge. It happens unnaturally early."

Meyers will discuss the research that led to the book, read sections from it and take questions.

The event will begin at 2 p.m. at the chapel, 17 Nelson St., Auburn.

Admission is $10 per person, and proceeds will support the Community Preservation Committee's care of the chapel.

For more information, call (315) 252-0339.

