Local lager: Inside Skaneateles Brewery, now open

"There's a lot of demand for just a nice-drinking lager," Sal said. "We're trying to get something that's going to draw in people who may not go to a microbrewery because they think it's all IPAs."

Those beer names pay tribute to Skaneateles as well. Hunsiker was the name of a brewery located a mile away in the 1800s, Lightning comes from the popular sailboat built in the area and launched on Skaneateles Lake in 1938, and Short Line references the rail line behind the brewery. The partners plan to build an outdoor seating area there with a view of the creek, they said.

Skaneateles also has an India pale ale, Willow Glen IPA, named for the hamlet where the brewery is located. That and the brewery's other beers are also local in the literal sense, as they're made with Skaneateles Lake water. Other ingredients are sourced exclusively from New York state per the terms of Skaneateles' farm brewery license.

With a Crowler machine in the taproom, customers can take beers like Lightning Lager home. The brewery also plans to distribute kegs to area bars in the near future, the partners said. Further down the line are canning and bottling, plus adding more fermenters. The brewery currently has a few, including one 15-barrel fermenter for double batches.