An Aurelius winemaker will talk about his trade next week at an Owasco museum.

The Martha Shaw Harvesting History Series at the Ward W. O'Hara Agricultural & Country Living Museum and Dr. Joseph F. Karpinski Sr. Educational Center in Owasco will continue Thursday, March 9, with a talk by Chris Scholomiti, co-owner and winemaker of CJS Vineyards and Aurelius Winery.

Scholomiti will present "Wine Making, Past and Present" at the museum. Coming from a background in manufacturing, with wine as a hobby, he planted an experimental vineyard in 1995 and opened his winery in 2000. He also contributes a monthly column on winemaking to The Citizen.

The program will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. at the museum, 6880 E. Lake Road, Owasco. Refreshments will be served.

Admission and parking will be free and open to the public, and donations will be welcome.

For more information, call (315) 252-7644.

