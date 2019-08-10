Heartfelt thanks to the Auburn community for embracing our son, Timmy, and cheering for him as he lives his childhood dream to play MLB baseball.
The coverage from The Citizen has been spectacular. Robert Harding and Kevin Rivoli have gone above and beyond to help share Timmy’s story and keep everyone updated.
NEW YORK — Tim Locastro swung at the pitch and connected. The ball flew and landed a few row…
The well wishes and support from family, friends and even strangers warms our hearts. We are all lucky to live in a small city that values the success of a hometown boy.
We were overwhelmed by the amount of fans that traveled to the Bronx last week. When Timmy hit his first MLB homerun in Yankee Stadium that was the icing on the cake. It was an unbelievable moment!
We are blessed in so many ways and truly appreciate everyone's support and kindness. Thank you to all of Auburn!
Tim and Colleen Locastro live in Auburn. All thank you letters are reprinted as submitted.