HEALTH

Location of upcoming Auburn blood drive moved

A blood drive scheduled for Thursday has been moved from Auburn United Methodist Church to the Auburn Fire Department.

The drive will now take place from 11:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 14, at the department's new location at 31 Seminary St. The drive was moved due to renovations at the church and a scheduling conflict with Maundy Thursday services.

The American Red Cross is currently experiencing a "dangerously low" blood supply, its worst shortage in over a decade. Other upcoming blood drives in the Cayuga County area include:

• 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, at the Union Springs Fire Department, 257 Cayuga St., Union Springs

• 1 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 15, at First Baptist Church of Memphis, 1960 W. Genesee Turnpike, Elbridge

• 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 21, at Nucor Steel, 33 York St., Auburn

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 23, at Fingerlakes Mall, 1579 Clark St., Aurelius

• 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 29, at the Skaneateles Community Center, 97 State St., Skaneateles

• 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 30, at the Auburn YMCA-WEIU, 27 William St., Auburn

• 1 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 5, at First Presbyterian Church, 8871 S. Seneca St., Weedsport

For more information, visit redcrossblood.org or call (800) RED CROSS.

