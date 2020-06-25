Lockhart: With change in command, OWLA continues work protecting Owasco Lake

With Dr. Hall, a retired scientist and engineer, at the helm, OWLA will steer toward clear and quantifiable measures of mitigation projects undertaken in partnership with other water quality agencies. I drew on my science teaching, writing and nonprofit work experience during my time in the captain’s chair. Before me, Ken Kudla’s and Jim Beckwith’s combined marketing and sales expertise and connections lifted OWLA’s profile, keeping OWLA shipshape even when a veritable storm of harmful algal blooms began threatening our lake’s waters. Always, in everything we attempt, we try to channel our beloved Bob Brower. His wise counsel as an environmentalist, planner and all-around fine man kept OWLA sailing steadily for years.

A good president is only as capable as the people who do much of the heavy lifting — in this case, OWLA’s board and other volunteers and members. Some of our board members keep OWLA’s finances trim and transparent. Some advocate for the lake through speaking engagements, letter-writing campaigns, social media, membership drives and grant requests. Donations and memberships make our organization stronger so we can be more effective in our work. A couple of board members write scientific protocols so that the information our volunteers collect can be used for other studies, research models and plans, with confidence in the data’s quality. Some train and oversee other OWLA volunteers to keep watch for HABs from the shoreline and in the open water, or sample from streams on dry days and in torrential rain to better understand how our watershed is coping with erosion, excess nutrients and climate change. These dedicated volunteers undertake this work year after year. Some board members serve as liaisons with community leaders and other lake-oriented groups, attending local, regional and state meetings and conferences on their own time and dime. Networking and partnering work are critical to improving efficiency and success in our water quality improvement efforts. Some work with our community’s youth, because our children are our lake’s future.