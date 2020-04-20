Longyear: COVID-19 is history, so start documenting it

On March 7, my husband, Stan, and I headed out with Mike Riley, Mentz town historian, to Monroe Community College for the annual Canal Society of New York State Winter Symposium. Soon we were gathered together in a large conference room overcrowded with canal enthusiasts from all over the state. Friendly greetings were exchanged with handshakes, hugs and smiling faces happily shared as we sat down elbow to elbow to hear the day’s presentations. There were hints that the COVID-19 virus was spreading, but little did we know that by a week later, we would be encouraged to cancel any gatherings of more than 50 people. We were looking forward to the next weekend to attend the Camillus Erie Canal Society’s annual recognition dinner, where Liz Beebe would be honored for her retirement as director and a lifetime of dedicated service to establishing and operating the Camillus Erie Canal Park with her husband, Dave. Later that week we got the disappointing news it had been canceled for now, and postponed to an unknown later date.
Life forever changed after that fateful day in Rochester. The contrast of social gatherings like this compared to the stark reality of our current mandated physical distancing a month later marks a dramatic and huge turning point in history. Now, as I begin to write this article, it’s Easter weekend, where we had snow on the ground on Good Friday. Mark DeCracker, of Lyons, posted the snowman pictured with this column on Facebook. Would we have even known what the mask represented back in December? Or would we have probably thought it was just a winter scarf? How quickly our reality changed. Would one of our biggest worries be when we would be able to find a roll of toilet paper on the grocery shelf again? More importantly, when would we again be able to gather with extended family and friends for holidays, dinner, weekly church services or our favorite sporting event? Proms, graduations, weddings, birthday and anniversary parties, and even more sadly, funerals continue to be put on hold. How would businesses be able to survive? How would museums stay open? How can we successfully navigate this change?
Not soon after the daily reports of how quickly the virus was spreading did I receive a notice of the New York State Association of Public Historians urging municipal historians to document this event that will go down in history as forever changing our lives as we once knew them. How much we will return to what we thought was “normal” remains to be seen. We don’t do uncertainty well, but we now are being given an opportunity to slow down and pause to reflect on all the important things we took for granted. As historians, we were reminded that “social distancing” was a lesson learned when the influenza epidemic hit in 1918. Devon Lander, state historian, shared in a recent podcast that it was just last year when New York celebrated the 100th year anniversary of mandating the appointment of municipal historians in 1919, a year after the influenza outbreak. James Sullivan, the state historian at that time, realized that history would need to be documented at the local level at the outbreak of World War I, and proposed a state law be adopted to appoint local historians to ensure the history of this event would be adequately documented. That's in contrast to a year earlier, in 1918, when the history of the influenza outbreak is sadly lacking on the local level.
Today's look back at local history as captured in the pages of The Citizen:
So what’s the point of me telling you all this? What’s this got to do with history? We now realize that knowing what has happened in the past is informing what we are doing now. We need your help. If we as historians are to fulfill our appointed duties, we need you, the public to share how this has affected your life. I have started a daily diary and timeline, starting with when the first case was reported. On Dec. 1, 2019, the first known patient experienced symptoms of a pneumonia-like illness, and Chinese media reported the first case presented as far back as Nov. 17, 2019. Now it’s here, and it’s a part of what we are experiencing all over the world in our day-to-day life.
No story you have to tell about your daily experiences during this monumental time in history is too small or unimportant. What are you seeing? What are you doing differently now? What are you feeling? What has changed in your day-to-day life and write it down? What are your opinions on how well or ill-prepared we were for this pandemic? I urge you to contact me or your local municipal historian to archive your responses. There is also an online form to follow, and your responses can also be documented at the state level at: https://forms.gle/ZUxePXJLcQC2fKCK8.
Historians locally are encouraging you to start a daily diary, write poetry, create art, take photographs, write a song, make scrapbooks and share them. We may be living in isolation but we are social beings all sharing these experiences that will inform our future. What are your hopes and dreams for a better world? We need a vision for a better future and finding ways to leave this world a better place for future generations. It starts by knowing your experience matters, and what you can do to make a difference by sharing it to carry that vision into our future.
No matter where this article reaches you, I wish you good health and a grateful time for sharing this important time in history.
Cheryl Longyear is the historian for the town of Montezuma and can be reached at P.O. Box 476, Montezuma, NY 13117 (3150 776-4656 or cml115@tds.net.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!