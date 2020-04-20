Longyear: COVID-19 is history, so start documenting it

Not soon after the daily reports of how quickly the virus was spreading did I receive a notice of the New York State Association of Public Historians urging municipal historians to document this event that will go down in history as forever changing our lives as we once knew them. How much we will return to what we thought was “normal” remains to be seen. We don’t do uncertainty well, but we now are being given an opportunity to slow down and pause to reflect on all the important things we took for granted. As historians, we were reminded that “social distancing” was a lesson learned when the influenza epidemic hit in 1918. Devon Lander, state historian, shared in a recent podcast that it was just last year when New York celebrated the 100th year anniversary of mandating the appointment of municipal historians in 1919, a year after the influenza outbreak. James Sullivan, the state historian at that time, realized that history would need to be documented at the local level at the outbreak of World War I, and proposed a state law be adopted to appoint local historians to ensure the history of this event would be adequately documented. That's in contrast to a year earlier, in 1918, when the history of the influenza outbreak is sadly lacking on the local level.