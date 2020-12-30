Look back: 1995 an eventful year for Cayuga County

Dec. 30, 1995

In 1995, Cayuga County reaped what it sowed.

Summer saw the opening of the new Falcon Park after two years of fundraising and politicking to scrounge up the money needed to bring it up to league standards.

Thousands turned out for opening night, and attendance throughout the season set records.

Similar efforts paid off at Auburn Memorial Hospital, where more than a decade of work culminated in the expansion of the hospital as well as the addition of a nursing home.

And the groundswell of opposition to Smith Corona's plans to dump treated groundwater into the Owasco Lake inlet forced politicians and bureaucrats to find a safer, more effective route to cleaning up the company's defunct toxic waste site.

Things weren't all rosy, though.

In the Auburn school district, budget shortfalls and a school board adamant about raising taxes led to massive layoffs throughout the district, resulting in increased class sizes and diminished electives.

At Auburn's City Hall, where flux has become the watchword of recent years, 1995 was no disappointment. The year saw a raft of managers leave, some under a cloud. City Manager James Malone and city councilors reached an agreement for his departure after a tenure that saw City Hall professionalized, but also saw a breakdown in communications between the manager and councilors.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0