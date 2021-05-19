Look back: 46 Herman Avenue students stay home with mystery bug

May 19, 1996

AUBURN — Health officials say there's no cause for panic after an unusually large number of Herman Avenue Elementary School students were out sick Thursday.

An investigation by the county Health Department determined the illnesses were not food-related, but a virus or "bug" causing a short duration stomach virus that affects the gastrointestinal system.

Many of the affected students were stricken in the evening, exhibiting symptoms such as vomiting, cramps and occasional diarrhea. Forty-six students stayed home Thursday suffering from the illness, when the daily average of absences is usually between 15 and 20, according to principal Martin Nodzo. On Tuesday and Wednesday, 14 and 15 students were out sick, respectively.

There are 600 students at the school.

Health officials stressed that the problem was not the flu.

The flu causes respiratory problems and none of the afflicted students complained of any.

"We looked at many factors to find something these students had in common," said Martin Toly, senior epidemiologist for the New York State Department of Health.