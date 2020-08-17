You have permission to edit this article.
Look back: A late dip in Lake Ontario
LOOK BACK

Look back: A late dip in Lake Ontario

Look back
The Citizen file

Aug. 17, 1995

Nicole Vescio, 8, takes an evening dip in the cool waters of Lake Ontario off Fair Haven.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

