Look back: All smiles in the pool in Auburn

Return to homepage ×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Already a subscriber?
Loading&hellp;
-
{{label}}{{title}}{{special_title}}{{start_at_rate}}{{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}}{{promotional_format_dollars}} {{promotional_price}} {{promotional_format_cents}}{{term}}then {{format_dollars}}{{start_price}}{{format_cents}} per month
- {{action_button}}
-
{{special_title}}
- {{action_button}}
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
July 26, 1995
Jenna Delapp, 9, Alexander Zink, 5, and Brittany Delapp, 6, are all smiles as they cool off in their pool along Perrine Street.
— Compiled by David Wilcox
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!