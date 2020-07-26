Look back: All smiles in the pool in Auburn
LOOK BACK

Look back: All smiles in the pool in Auburn

{{featured_button_text}}
Look back
The Citizen file

July 26, 1995

Jenna Delapp, 9, Alexander Zink, 5, and Brittany Delapp, 6, are all smiles as they cool off in their pool along Perrine Street.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Professor can't shake Covid-19 symptoms months after diagnosis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News