Look back: Annual pilgrimage honors Harriet Tubman

May 27, 1995

AUBURN — In a two-day event filled with prayer, song and laughter, hundreds gathered to honor and remember one of this city's most famous residents — Harriet Tubman.

Tubman served this country as a nurse, scout and spy for the Union Army, but is best known for her work as the "conductor" of the Underground Railroad.

Referred to as "the Moses of her people," Tubman made 19 trips to the South over an 11-year period and rescued more than 300 slaves from slavery.

She eventually settled in Auburn and opened up a home for aged and indigent blacks. Tubman's home still stands at 180 South St. and is designated a national landmark.

The 21st annual Harriet Tubman Pilgrimage was a two-day event to honor the woman, her life and her accomplishments.

"We love her and what she stood for," the Rev. Paul Carter said. "And the pilgrimage is to commemorate her life and to keep her memory alive."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

