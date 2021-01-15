Look back: Another 'woman chaser' reported in Auburn

Jan. 15, 1916

ANOTHER WOMAN CHASER IS REPORTED HERE

From Actions on Thursday Evening His Motive May Be Theft of Purses—Police Are Trying to Run Him Down.

Auburn has another woman chaser and during the past few evenings he has made his presence known to a number of young ladies residing in different sections of the city. This young man is described as short and is believed to be a foreigner. So far all of the young ladies have been fortunate enough to escape from him. The cold weather has not even kept him indoors for he tried to seize a lady on Thursday night.

The latest masher plays no favorites as to the section of the city in which he operates, having already been in three different parts. Evidently he changes his location every night.

This young man's method of attack according to the story of a "young lady whom he attempted to grab in the western part of the city on Thursday evening," is to step up to one and ask where a certain street is. Just as the lady was about to tell him he attempted to seize her with one hand and to snatch her purse with the other. But she noticed the movement of his hands and started to run. As she began to run she also screamed and the man beat a hasty retreat. Men of the neighborhood attempted to find the man but they were unable to secure even a trace. His other attempts have been in the eastern and northern parts.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

