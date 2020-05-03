Look back: Anti-tax candidates sweep Auburn school board

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 3, 1995

AUBURN — Aided by a heavy voter turnout, anti-tax candidates swept the race for the Auburn school board yesterday, winning in all five election districts.

In order of their vote totals, the four winners were William Hulik, Richard Mechowski, Anthony Tesorio and Jeffrey Clark. Hulik, the only incumbent on the ballot, was the top vote-getter in each district. None of the four winners placed lower than fourth in any of the election districts.

The winning candidates were all endorsed by Citizens for Fiscal Responsibility, a group originally founded to lobby the state to allow small city school district residents to vote on their annual budgets, but which also pumps for keeping the tax levy down. CFR advertised and campaigned heavily for its slate in the week leading up to the balloting.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

