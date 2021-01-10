Look back: Arrests after Auburn movie house opens

Jan. 10, 1916

Alfred F. Hanning and Charles W. Purdy, who were arrested in company with J. Howard Morgan yesterday by the local police and charged with Sabbath breaking and violation of sections 2140-2145 of the Penal Law of the State of New York, were arraigned before Recorder Kenyon this morning. Both entered a plea of not guilty through their attorney Frank S. Coburn, and asked for trial by jury in Court of Special Sessions.

The arrest of the three men came yesterday afternoon as a result of the attempt to open the moving picture houses in this city on Sunday and charge admission. For the past three Sundays free shows have been run and the managers considered from the size of their audiences that the majority of the citizens were in favor of the Sunday movies during the afternoon and evening. The city officials announced that they considered the move contrary to law and that they would place any manager under arrest who opened his houses on Sunday and charged admission.