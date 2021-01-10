 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Look back: Arrests after Auburn movie house opens
LOOK BACK

Look back: Arrests after Auburn movie house opens

{{featured_button_text}}

Jan. 10, 1916

MOVIE HOUSE OPENS, THREE MEN ARE ARRESTED

Managers Carry Out Their Announced Plan, Big Crowd but No Excitement — Case of Hanning Set for Friday.

Alfred F. Hanning and Charles W. Purdy, who were arrested in company with J. Howard Morgan yesterday by the local police and charged with Sabbath breaking and violation of sections 2140-2145 of the Penal Law of the State of New York, were arraigned before Recorder Kenyon this morning. Both entered a plea of not guilty through their attorney Frank S. Coburn, and asked for trial by jury in Court of Special Sessions.

The arrest of the three men came yesterday afternoon as a result of the attempt to open the moving picture houses in this city on Sunday and charge admission. For the past three Sundays free shows have been run and the managers considered from the size of their audiences that the majority of the citizens were in favor of the Sunday movies during the afternoon and evening. The city officials announced that they considered the move contrary to law and that they would place any manager under arrest who opened his houses on Sunday and charged admission.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

Jacqueline Diane Martino

MARTINO, Jacqueline Diane, 55, formerly of Genesee Street, Auburn, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 in Auburn Community Hospital. Private a…

Watch Now: Related Video

How Florida is failing vulnerable seniors with Covid-19 vaccine rollout

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News