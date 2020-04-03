Look back at the 1918 flu pandemic in Auburn: All gatherings banned

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(Editor's note: In light of the coronavirus pandemic, The Citizen is using its regular Look Back feature to republish its coverage of the 1918 flu pandemic, and how it affected Auburn and the surrounding areas.)

Oct. 11, 1918

ORDERS ALL THE LODGES AND CHURCHES CLOSED

Health Department Puts Final Ban On Any Kind of Gathering—More Die of Influenza—Appeal for Nurses Sounded—Cases Increase.

Only three doctors have reported new cases of influenza to the Health Department today, but these total 60. That the epidemic is spreading is no longer doubted, but not at the alarming rate prevalent in some other cities.

The Health Department officials met this morning and adopted measures to close up every place of gathering in the city, either public or private. Churches, Sunday Schools, all places of amusement, and every place of whatever sort or name are under the ban.