Look back at the 1918 flu pandemic in Auburn: All gatherings banned

(Editor's note: In light of the coronavirus pandemic, The Citizen is using its regular Look Back feature to republish its coverage of the 1918 flu pandemic, and how it affected Auburn and the surrounding areas.)
Oct. 11, 1918
ORDERS ALL THE LODGES AND CHURCHES CLOSED
Health Department Puts Final Ban On Any Kind of Gathering—More Die of Influenza—Appeal for Nurses Sounded—Cases Increase.
Only three doctors have reported new cases of influenza to the Health Department today, but these total 60. That the epidemic is spreading is no longer doubted, but not at the alarming rate prevalent in some other cities.
The Health Department officials met this morning and adopted measures to close up every place of gathering in the city, either public or private. Churches, Sunday Schools, all places of amusement, and every place of whatever sort or name are under the ban.
The number of deaths is steadily on the increase, but physicians are apparently too busy to report promptly to the health department. Three more died at the City Hospital today and the attendants report that there is a total of 30 cases of influenza there now. A large number of the critical cases in the city have passed the first danger point and are on the road to recovery.
FOUR COPPERS OUT.
Patrolman Michael Linnenbach is down with the prevailing complaint today and Patrolman John J. Murray also failed to report. With Motorcycle Patrolman Raymond Keller and Clerk William Brownhill out, this makes four of the members of the Police Department out.
— Compiled by David Wilcox
