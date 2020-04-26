Look back at the 1918 flu pandemic in Auburn: Churches reopen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(Editor's note: In light of the coronavirus pandemic, The Citizen is using its regular Look Back feature to republish its coverage of the 1918 flu pandemic, and how it affected Auburn and the surrounding areas.)

Oct. 31, 1918

CHURCHES OPEN SUNDAY; SCHOOLS MAY ON MONDAY

Health Authorities Lift Ban But Educators Are Not Decided Whether to Reconvene Classes—Parochial Schools Are Divided On Matter.

The ban against public meetings will be partially lifted tomorrow morning when the Catholic and Episcopal Churches will be permitted to hold services for All Saints and on Saturday morning for All Souls. Theaters and other places of amusement will not be released until Monday when the lid will be lifted entirely by the Health Department.

All the churches of the city will be permitted to hold morning and evening services Sunday, but Sunday Schools will remain closed for another week. Schools, both public and private, will be allowed to reopen Monday, but it has not been definitely decided whether the proper authorities will sanction this. The Health Department has the power to close the schools and to grant permission to reopen, but the school authorities are the ones to decide whether they will open or not.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

