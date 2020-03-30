Look back at the 1918 flu pandemic in Auburn: City orders closures

(Editor's note: In light of the coronavirus pandemic, The Citizen is using its regular Look Back feature to republish its coverage of the 1918 flu pandemic, and how it affected Auburn and the surrounding areas.)

Oct. 9, 1918

ORDER AND REGULATION

The preservation of life and health and proper consideration of the public health of the City of Auburn on account of the danger arising from the spread of influenza, now epidemic in the community, making it necessary and proper: It is hereby

Ordered, That all moving picture houses and all places where moving pictures are exhibited, all theaters, public and parochial schools and Sunday Schools, within the City of Auburn be and the same hereby are directed to be closed and to be kept closed until further order modifying or rescinding this order shall be made; and it is hereby further