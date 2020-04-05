Look back at the 1918 flu pandemic in Auburn: City to provide doctors

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(Editor's note: In light of the coronavirus pandemic, The Citizen is using its regular Look Back feature to republish its coverage of the 1918 flu pandemic, and how it affected Auburn and the surrounding areas.)

Oct. 12, 1918

CITY TO PROVIDE DOCTOR FOR ALL WITHOUT MONEY

Citizens Cautioned Not to Burn Leaves Lest Smoke Harm Plague Victims.

The Health Department has taken measures to meet the situation arising from cases where a doctor is needed, but none can be reached. This condition exists in numerous cases, although the people have the means of paying for one. The department has arranged with a physician to take special care of these cases, and any person failing to obtain the services of a doctor direct may call the Health Department, 267, and it will be looked after. People without means of hiring a doctor will call the Charities Department as usual and they will receive the same attention. The office of the department of health will be open tomorrow from 9 to 12 a.m., and from 2 to 5 p.m., for the purpose of handling whatever cases may come in.

The mayor cautions every person in the city against burning leaves at this time. It is a violation of the ordinances at any time, but just now it is especially to be avoided. The mayor was besieged with complaints last night and today from families having cases of patients down with influenza. It is absolutely necessary to have the windows open with the accompanying high fever, but the fumes of the burning leaves set patients coughing, and the dense murk of the air was almost fatal in some cases. The leaves should be left where they are, or removed to the garden plot till some way can be found for disposing of them.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

