Look back at the 1918 flu pandemic in Auburn: Death toll rises, new cases fall

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(Editor's note: In light of the coronavirus pandemic, The Citizen is using its regular Look Back feature to republish its coverage of the 1918 flu pandemic, and how it affected Auburn and the surrounding areas.)

Oct. 16, 1918

EPIDEMIC IS APPARENTLY ON THE DECREASE HERE; FEWER NEW CASES NOW

However Death Toll is Heavy—Health Authorities May Quarantine Homes—Red Cross Does Valiant Work—More Nurses Needed.

While death continues to take its toll from the victims of influenza in the city with no abatement, from all sources comes the comforting assurances that there is a heavy falling off in the number of new cases.

Health Commissioner Albert H. Nichols, in commenting on the situation this morning, stated that the death rate cannot be used as a barometer to determine whether the epidemic is rising or falling.

"If not another case develops," he remarked, "the deaths would still mount up during the next week. There are many critical cases of pneumonia in the city, and in all probability some of these will terminate fatally. There is a distinct falling off in the number of calls for physicians, but the cry for nurses is on the increase. This is due to the large number of serious cases."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0