Look back at the 1918 flu pandemic in Auburn: Dozens die in 48 hours

(Editor's note: In light of the coronavirus pandemic, The Citizen is using its regular Look Back feature to republish its coverage of the 1918 flu pandemic, and how it affected Auburn and the surrounding areas.)

Oct. 14, 1918

1,000 OUT OF SHOPS WITH 'FLU'

DOZEN DIE OF PLAGUE IN AUBURN IN PAST 48 HOURS

Six More Auburnians Succumb to Influenza in Other Places—Cases Here On the Increase Despite Preventive Measures.

DEARTH OF NURSES IS "VERY ALARMING"

Officials Issue Urgent Call Again for Volunteers to Aid in Caring for Victims, Especially in Western Section of the City—Rotary Club Calls off Meeting for Tomorrow—Health Department Swamped With Appeals for Help.

Nothing but the roughest estimate can be made of the number of influenza patients in the city, but conservatively it is put down as 3,000. The factories alone show an absence of upwards of 1,000 away from work. Doctors are giving every moment that can be spared from sleep to visiting the steadily mounting number of calls on them and have given up all effort to make reports.