Look back at the 1918 flu pandemic in Auburn: Dozens die in 48 hours

Oct. 14, 1918
1,000 OUT OF SHOPS WITH 'FLU'
DOZEN DIE OF PLAGUE IN AUBURN IN PAST 48 HOURS
Six More Auburnians Succumb to Influenza in Other Places—Cases Here On the Increase Despite Preventive Measures.
DEARTH OF NURSES IS "VERY ALARMING"
Officials Issue Urgent Call Again for Volunteers to Aid in Caring for Victims, Especially in Western Section of the City—Rotary Club Calls off Meeting for Tomorrow—Health Department Swamped With Appeals for Help.
Nothing but the roughest estimate can be made of the number of influenza patients in the city, but conservatively it is put down as 3,000. The factories alone show an absence of upwards of 1,000 away from work. Doctors are giving every moment that can be spared from sleep to visiting the steadily mounting number of calls on them and have given up all effort to make reports.
The calls kept pouring in at the office of the Health Department and doctors are being rushed about in taxis to respond. The following citizens have donated their cars to the department to assist in this work: George Emig, president of the Sanitary Milk Company, Charles W. Tuttle and Mrs. Julius Kraft. Others are invited to offer their cars for the same purpose and if there is a large number, the hours for each could be cut down.
Although it is reported that there were 15 deaths in the city yesterday due to influenza, the names of only 12 have been obtained. Six cases of deaths from the epidemic are reported of Auburnians in other places.
The elaborate program that has been arranged by the Rotary Club for tomorrow noon has been cancelled due to the present epidemic until further arrangements can be made for the next meeting.
