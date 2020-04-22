Look back at the 1918 flu pandemic in Auburn: End of shutdown in sight?

Oct. 29, 1918

SHUT-DOWN ORDER MAY BE REMOVED BY END OF WEEK

"We want to resume life here at the earliest moment consistent with the public safety," he said. "There is a lot of influenza in the city yet, even if the situation is greatly improved. The factories reported over 1,000 employees out on account of illness yesterday, and I know in my own case that our factory was working with a larger force last week than this. Nearly 50 per cent of our men are out sick and several have just come down with the disease. It may be possible to open up the town by the end of the week, but it is not yet a certainty."