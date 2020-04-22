Look back at the 1918 flu pandemic in Auburn: End of shutdown in sight?

(Editor's note: In light of the coronavirus pandemic, The Citizen is using its regular Look Back feature to republish its coverage of the 1918 flu pandemic, and how it affected Auburn and the surrounding areas.)
Oct. 29, 1918
SHUT-DOWN ORDER MAY BE REMOVED BY END OF WEEK
Epidemic Situation Still Improves, According to Reports to Health Department and Red Cross—Officials Notified of 240 New Cases Yesterday.
The situation in the influenza epidemic has so far improved that hopes are entertained that the ban will be lifted against theaters, churches and schools by the end of the week.
Health Commissioner Albert H. Nichols when asked to give a definite statement regarding the lifting of the quarantine refused to set a time.
"We want to resume life here at the earliest moment consistent with the public safety," he said. "There is a lot of influenza in the city yet, even if the situation is greatly improved. The factories reported over 1,000 employees out on account of illness yesterday, and I know in my own case that our factory was working with a larger force last week than this. Nearly 50 per cent of our men are out sick and several have just come down with the disease. It may be possible to open up the town by the end of the week, but it is not yet a certainty."
— Compiled by David Wilcox
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!