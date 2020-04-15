Look back at the 1918 flu pandemic in Auburn: Epidemic gradually fading

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(Editor's note: In light of the coronavirus pandemic, The Citizen is using its regular Look Back feature to republish its coverage of the 1918 flu pandemic, and how it affected Auburn and the surrounding areas.)

Oct. 24, 1918

GRADUAL ABATEMENT IS SHOWN IN EPIDEMIC HERE

But Officials Still Are Confident Lifting of Ban On Theaters, Schools and Churches Now Might Have Disastrous Results—More Deaths.

The epidemic of influenza continues to show gradual abatement, but there are enough new cases developing each day to keep the total number of patients in the city up to an alarming figure.

While there are some people in the city agitating a removal of the ban against public gatherings, the doctors and health authorities are unanimous in stating that any relaxation of the preventive measures at this time is decidedly premature. Ten physicians reported 113 new cases yesterday, and one who reported this morning for the past four days is firm in the opinion that there is no let-up in the epidemic at all. His report shows about 30 new cases for each of the four days.

SPREADS IN COUNTY.

This may be due to the fact that he covers a great many cases outside the city. In the country districts the epidemic is spreading, and more and more cases are developing daily. The epidemic started in Auburn and is gradually spreading to the country. A physician made a trip to Owasco yesterday and states that he was hailed from houses as he passed along, and when it became known that a doctor was up in that country, the news was spread by telephone and people even chased him up by automobile to bring him back to see the sick. He expected to make one call, but actually made 15.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

