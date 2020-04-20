Look back at the 1918 flu pandemic in Auburn: Factories try to return to normal

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(Editor's note: In light of the coronavirus pandemic, The Citizen is using its regular Look Back feature to republish its coverage of the 1918 flu pandemic, and how it affected Auburn and the surrounding areas.)

Oct. 27, 1918

SHOP FORCES INCREASE AS EPIDEMIC SUBSIDES

Health Department Starts System of Collecting Industrial Data As Aid in Deciding Whether to Lift Shut Down Order At End of Week.

The factories opened up this morning with increased forces in practically every instance, but only one or two cases—and these among the smaller concerns—were conditions back to normal. The larger factories report about 15 per cent still out when an average is taken, while some of the smaller ones still are operating on a less than 50 per cent basis.

In every case an improvement was noted, and while a number are back on the job this morning, few new cases are reported. Estimates of the number out of all factories on account of illness today are in the neighborhood of 1,000. A large majority of these are over the influenza, but are still too weak to return to work. From all sources in the city a further improvement is noted.

COLLECTING DATA.

The Health Department is collecting data from the factories today and from day to day this will be watched as an index of the gradual subsiding of the epidemic. Should improved conditions warrant, the ban against public meetings may be lifted the latter part of this week.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

