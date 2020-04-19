Look back at the 1918 flu pandemic in Auburn: Four Minute Men ready to return

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(Editor's note: In light of the coronavirus pandemic, The Citizen is using its regular Look Back feature to republish its coverage of the 1918 flu pandemic, and how it affected Auburn and the surrounding areas.)

Oct. 26, 1918

FOUR MINUTE MEN WILL GET INTO ACTION HERE WHEN BAN IS LIFTED

Influenza Shut-Down on Public Gatherings Has Hampered Patriots But They Are Already Planning to Plead Cause of Fire Prevention When Halls Open Again.

Rulings by health authorities in many cities and villages of this state against holding public meetings has made it more difficult for the Four Minute Men, the nation-wide organization of volunteer speakers which has performed a helpful part in pushing the war, to gain the ears of the public.

However, the local members of the organization, among whom are Rev. John Quincy Adams, D.D., former District Attorney Albert H. Clark, John McGrath, Robert W. Taylor and Richard T. Anderson, as well as others, expect to get into action again for the national welfare as soon as the ban is lifted.

One of the first subjects which is to be discussed by the Four Minute Men when the influenza situation permits of the opening of theaters, churches and halls is that of fire prevention. Announcement has been made that approximately 40,000 Four Minute Men throughout the country are to speak on all available occasions until November 2 on the various phases of fire prevention.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

