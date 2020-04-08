Look back at the 1918 flu pandemic in Auburn: Is the tide turning?

(Editor's note: In light of the coronavirus pandemic, The Citizen is using its regular Look Back feature to republish its coverage of the 1918 flu pandemic, and how it affected Auburn and the surrounding areas.)
Oct. 15, 1918
SIX MORE AUBURNIANS SUCCUMB TO INFLUENZA
Fewer Cases Today at City Hospital Where No Victims Are in Extremely Critical Condition—Auburn's Industrial Force At Work Remains About the Same.
EPIDEMIC BELIEVED ABATING A BIT; STATE TO MAKE DOCTORS REPORT CASES
Scarcity of Nurses still acutely Felt and Conditions Among Foreigners in Western Section Are Yet Deplorable Despite Valiant Efforts of Women's Union to Lessen Suffering—Corps of Physicians Crippled As Scourge Seizes Several.
Six deaths from influenza are reported for the past 24 hours here in Auburn and of Auburnians elsewhere:
Saburow Tanioka, 39, New York.
Robert Millis, 40, Delevan Street, Auburn.
Mrs. James B. Balbirnie, 5 Gaylord St., Auburn.
Josephine Tarara, 15, at 19 Perrine Street, Auburn.
Aristo Theohary, 63 Genesee Street, Auburn.
Carl R. Aubin, 28, Lynchburg, Va.
While it cannot be definitely stated that the tide of the epidemic has turned, on nearly all sides there is the feeling that the situation shows improvement today. At the City Hospital it is stated that no deaths have occurred there in the past 24 hours, and that there are fewer cases. None are in an extremely critical state.
Optimism Apparent.
The situation in Auburn regarding the epidemic of influenza appears to be improved today and on all sides are heard expressions of optimism at the prospect of an abatement of the plague.
At the Health Department a much more cheerful atmosphere prevails. While the department was swamped with calls Saturday night and all day Sunday, there was a distinct falling off towards night yesterday and calls ceased entirely at 9 o'clock. Only 38 calls for help came during the day while Saturday night and Sunday there were about 200.
— Compiled by David Wilcox
