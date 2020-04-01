Look back at the 1918 flu pandemic in Auburn: Local death toll hits 9

(Editor's note: In light of the coronavirus pandemic, The Citizen is using its regular Look Back feature to republish its coverage of the 1918 flu pandemic, and how it affected Auburn and the surrounding areas.)

Oct. 9, 1918

Blessing of Graves at St. Joseph's Sunday and K. of C. Celebration Among Those Abandoned—More Drastic Orders Issued to Curb Plague.

Although many more cases of influenza are being reported about the streets today than at any time since the epidemic first made its appearance in the city, it is not believed at the Health Department that the disease is spreading at any great rate.

Many of the cases being talked about are those that have been previously reported. The total reported cases is slightly under 1,000. About 500 cases were reported Tuesday and 420 yesterday. These were not new cases but all cases coming under the observance of physicians in the city.

Nine Deaths So Far.

Many of the cases have now reached an acute stage, and are reported to be accompanied by delirium. It is feared that some of these will terminate fatally. There have been nine deaths reported up to this morning directly attributable to influenza. They are:

