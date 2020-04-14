Look back at the 1918 flu pandemic in Auburn: Meeting ban may be lifted

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(Editor's note: In light of the coronavirus pandemic, The Citizen is using its regular Look Back feature to republish its coverage of the 1918 flu pandemic, and how it affected Auburn and the surrounding areas.)

Oct. 23, 1918

MAY SOON LIFT BAN ON PUBLIC MEETINGS HERE

Influenza Epidemic Situation is Now Clearing Up Rapidly—No Official Announcement Made—Fewer Deaths Are Reported.

Still further improvement is noted today in the influenza epidemic. There are some new cases developing, but to nowhere near the extent they were daily last week. Ten doctors reported 134 new cases yesterday, but from various sources it is learned that old cases are clearing up rapidly.

There are still many seriously ill in the city and physicians are kept busy closely watching these. Death is still taking its toll and this is expected to continue until the severe cases are terminated one way or the other. There have been some 85 deaths from influenza reported to the Health Department so far since the epidemic started. The peak of the death rate seemed to be Monday, and yesterday there was a falling off with a marked diminution today.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

