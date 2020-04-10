Look back at the 1918 flu pandemic in Auburn: Numbers decline, but still serious

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(Editor's note: In light of the coronavirus pandemic, The Citizen is using its regular Look Back feature to republish its coverage of the 1918 flu pandemic, and how it affected Auburn and the surrounding areas.)

Oct. 16, 1918

EPIDEMIC TAKES DOWNWARD CLIMB IN AUBURN; SITUATION STILL SERIOUS AS LATEST REPORTS GO

Many Homes Afflicted by Serious Cases of the Dread Disease—Sixteen Doctors Report Total of 295 New Patients for Yesterday.

HOSPITAL REPORT MORE FAVORABLE TODAY—NURSES RETURN TO DUTIES

Doctor Heazlit Latest of Auburn's Physicians Stricken—Other Six Improving But Unable To Resume Practice As Yet—Health Officials Issue Cards in Polish and Italian Languages Giving Valuable Hints on Disease Prevention and Care—Autos Donated to Enable Doctors to Make Rounds.

The indications today are that while the number of desperate cases of influenza in the city is appalling, the new cases developing are decidedly diminishing. Sixteen doctors reported only 295 new cases yesterday, while the day before 15 reported 415. The Charities Department handled 48 cases through call doctors making the rounds in automobiles donated by private owners to the Red Cross.

At the City Hospital reports are more favorable as to condition of patients, but the number of cases cared for is larger than before. They have 40 cases this morning, but it is stated that nearly all are progressing favorably. The nurses who have been ill are recovering and some of them have returned to duty. The atmosphere has brightened up perceptibly there today, and nurses appear more hopeful over the outlook. One death occurred there during the night. This was Mrs. Allie Dean, 32, of No. 8 Mary Street.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

