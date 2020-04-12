Look back at the 1918 flu pandemic in Auburn: Nurses in need

( Editor's note: In light of the coronavirus pandemic, The Citizen is using its regular Look Back feature to republish its coverage of the 1918 flu pandemic, and how it affected Auburn and the surrounding areas.)

Oct. 16, 1918

GIVE US NURSES IS THE CRYING NEED IN INFLUENZA EPIDEMIC IN AUBURN

The crying need in the epidemic of influenza is for nurses to handle the sick. This can be best illustrated by a typical incident that occurred in the Charities Department late last night.

Mrs. Seamans had been out for 16 hours at a stretch, as she has been every day, anxiously watching a score or more of desperate cases, and came into the office at 11:30 last night, ready to drop. A call had come in for a case where a woman in confinement and double pneumonia lay dying, with not a soul to care for her. Mrs. Seamans volunteered without a moment's hesitation. When she arrived the woman was dying and a few moments later ended that case. In the meantime appeals to the hospital resulted in a thorough combing of the city in the effort to find a nurse, but without success.