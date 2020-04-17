Look back at the 1918 flu pandemic in Auburn: Officials warn against reopening

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(Editor's note: In light of the coronavirus pandemic, The Citizen is using its regular Look Back feature to republish its coverage of the 1918 flu pandemic, and how it affected Auburn and the surrounding areas.)

Oct. 25, 1918

LID TO STAY DOWN IN CITY AT LEAST ANOTHER WEEK

Authorities Declare That Rumors of Opening Churches, Theaters and Schools Now Are False—Epidemic Abates But Care Is Still Essential.

The reported deaths from influenza in Auburn since the epidemic began today just reached the century mark, according to the records of the Health Department.

The only change in the situation during the past 24 hours is the continued tendency toward improvement. Over 400 new cases were reported to the department by doctors yesterday, but about 350 of these were of cases that the doctors had failed to report on before. One physician reported for four days and his list showed 300 cases. Another reported 86 cases for four days back. These of course made a startling showing.

NEW CASES FEWER.

The real new cases were slightly fewer than on previous days. THis morning four doctors reported 34 new cases. Although there is a steady improvement apparent from day to day, the situation is still serious enough to cause the health officials to set their faces sternly against any relaxation of the preventive measures that have been adopted.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

