LOOK BACK

Look back at the 1918 flu pandemic in Auburn: Pandemic claims Case

(Editor's note: In light of the coronavirus pandemic, The Citizen is using its regular Look Back feature to republish its coverage of the 1918 flu pandemic, and how it affected Auburn and the surrounding areas.)

Oct. 28, 1918

WILLARD E. CASE DIES HERE AT THE AGE OF 61 YEARS

Was Victim of Influenza and Its Ally, Pneumonia.

STRICKEN AT OWASCO LAKE HOME

Was Able Scientist and Member of Many Societies—Funeral to Be Private.

Willard Erastus Case died at the Case home, 196 Genesee Street yesterday afternoon at 1:40 o'clock. He was taken ill with an attack of influenza on Monday; pneumonia followed and was the immediate cause of his death.

He is survived by his widow, who was Eva Fidelia Caldwell and whom he married February 27, 1878, and by their two children, Theodore Willard Case and Dorothy Case.

Funeral Private.

His family were with him when he died. The funeral will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Mr. Case was born in this city on February 19, 1857. He was the son of Theodore P. Case and Frances Fitch Case.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

