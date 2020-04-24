Look back at the 1918 flu pandemic in Auburn: Theft suspect stricken

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(Editor's note: In light of the coronavirus pandemic, The Citizen is using its regular Look Back feature to republish its coverage of the 1918 flu pandemic, and how it affected Auburn and the surrounding areas.)

Oct. 30, 1918

INFLUENZA DELAYS HIS RETURN HERE

Michigan Man, Wanted in Connection With Auto Disappearance, Is Stricken.

Spanish influenza delayed the return of Morton Beardsley of Adrian, Mich., to this city, where he was wanted by Sheriff Thomas M. Walker for his alleged connection with the disappearance of a Ford car belonging to William Mead of Martville, but now Beardsley's health has improved and he was brought to Auburn this morning by Deputy Sheriff Joseph Jenn.

He is being held in the County Jail on a charge of grand larceny, second degree, and will be given a hearing on November 6, before Justice of the Peace I.E. Pearson of Owasco. He was placed under arrest by the chief of Police of Blissfield, Mich., and was turned over to Deputy Sheriff Jenn.

Under Sheriff Fay Teeter made a trip after Beardsley some time ago, but the man was then suffering from what physicians said was a severe attack of influenza and Teeter was obliged to return without the prisoner. The car was discovered.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

