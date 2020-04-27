Look back at the 1918 flu pandemic in Auburn: With no new cases, epidemic appears over

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(Editor's note: In light of the coronavirus pandemic, The Citizen has been using its regular Look Back feature to republish its coverage of the 1918 flu pandemic, and how it affected Auburn and the surrounding areas.)

Nov. 2, 1918

NO NEW CASES OF INFLUENZA ARE REPORTED TODAY

Health Department Gets Only One Call for Physician.

RED CROSS SUSPENDS ITS WORK

Chicken Dinner Ready for Stricken Families Tomorrow—All Churches Open.

No new cases of influenza have been reported to the Health Department and only one call for a physician has been received. No further deaths are reported for the past 24 hours and it is confidently asserted that the epidemic has spent itself. There are many still down with the disease while others are not able to be about yet.

Children are left in many cases with troublesome coughs and others are still weak from the effects of the disease. Some of the parochial schools and all the private schools will be opened Monday, it is stated, but the public schools will remain closed until final action is taken by the Board of Education at its meeting next Tuesday night.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

