Look back at the 1918 flu pandemic in Auburn: City hesitates to close schools, theaters

(Editor's note: In light of the coronavirus pandemic, The Citizen is using its regular Look Back feature to republish its coverage of the 1918 flu pandemic, and how it affected Auburn and the surrounding areas.)

Oct. 7, 1918

AUBURN NOT YET TO CLOSE THE SCHOOLS AND THEATERS

Sawyer Still Heistates to Take Drastic Precautionary Measures, Despite Action in Neighboring Cities—Fearful of Hurting Loan Drive.

While Syracuse and other cities have gone so far as to order all schools, churches and theaters closed in an effort to restrict the spread of Spanish influenza, the situation here in Auburn remains unchanged.

Dr. Thomas C. Sawyer, health officer, was asked this morning if there was any immediate prospect of adopting closure measures here. He stated that the matter of closing the schools had been discussed with the superintendent of schools, Henry D. Hervey, and it had been felt that the situation at present did not call for any such measure.

The number of cases here is large, as everyone admits, but there is no indication that the disease is spreading to the alarming proportions it has assumed in neighboring cities. The number of physicians left in Auburn who are in general practice has been reduced by a dozen or more, and with the prevalence of colds and seasonable complaints, it is stated that physicians would have their hands full even without an epidemic. One doctor stated today that wrong conclusions had been jumped at, by published statements of the number of calls physicians were making. He stated that very few of these calls were on genuine influenza cases.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

