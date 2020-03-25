Look back at the 1918 flu pandemic in Auburn: City offices depleted

Care is being taken to reduce the risk of infection from passengers riding in the street cars of the city, and all cars are disinfected every night before they start out on the line again. As the day progresses, it becomes apparent that the disease is more prevalent here than realized. In the absence of any official reports on the extent of the epidemic, the only reliable sources are individual reports. These tell of whole families stricken. The Neighborhood House in Wall Street was closed this morning on account of the numbers of cases of influenza among the foreign population, and it is expected that the situation may soon become so acute that action will have to be taken in regard to the public and parochial schools.