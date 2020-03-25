Look back at the 1918 flu pandemic in Auburn: City offices depleted

(Editor's note: In light of the coronavirus pandemic, The Citizen is using its regular Look Back feature to republish its coverage of the 1918 flu pandemic, and how it affected Auburn and the surrounding areas.)
Oct. 7, 1918
SPANISH "FLU" HAMPERS WORK OF CITY SOLONS
Comptroller and Assistant Confined—Others Stricken
NOT TO CLOSE SCHOOLS AS YET
Hervey Does Not Consider Situation Serious—Health Department Issues Orders.
The Health Department officials are sending out letters to the physicians of the city asking them to report the number of influenza cases they have in charge, or have had since the disease first made its appearance here. Each day they are asked to report any new cases that may develop.
Altogether there are eight cases of either grip or influenza among the employees of the City Hall or in the police force. The comptroller's office was closed this morning and inquiries developed the information that George W. Hudson and his assistant, Robert Aiken Jr., are both confined at home with attacks of what may be influenza.
Theodore F. Tuttle, who is in charge of the elevator in the City Hall, is also numbered among the victims. The condition of James J. Geherin and Daniel Wesley of the Street Department is reported to be favorable, as is also that of Patrolman Kellar and Clerk Brownhill of the Police Department.
Care is being taken to reduce the risk of infection from passengers riding in the street cars of the city, and all cars are disinfected every night before they start out on the line again. As the day progresses, it becomes apparent that the disease is more prevalent here than realized. In the absence of any official reports on the extent of the epidemic, the only reliable sources are individual reports. These tell of whole families stricken. The Neighborhood House in Wall Street was closed this morning on account of the numbers of cases of influenza among the foreign population, and it is expected that the situation may soon become so acute that action will have to be taken in regard to the public and parochial schools.
— Compiled by David Wilcox
