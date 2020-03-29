Look back at the 1918 flu pandemic in Auburn: Schools, theaters closed

(Editor's note: In light of the coronavirus pandemic, The Citizen is using its regular Look Back feature to republish its coverage of the 1918 flu pandemic, and how it affected Auburn and the surrounding areas.)

Oct. 8, 1918

SCHOOLS AND THEATERS CLOSE TO CHECK PLAGUE

Officials Take Drastic Measures to Curb Influenza—Koon Cautions Against Needless Panic.

TWO DIE OF DISEASE IN PAST 24 HOURS; 972 PUPILS OUT BECAUSE OF ILLNESS

Liberty Loan Parades Called Off and Woman's Union Stops Classes and Closes Library—Doctor O'Neill Stricken With Malady—Only Three Physicians Report Their Cases—Authorities Expect to Get Epidemic Under Control Soon.

The seriousness of the situation here in Auburn regarding the spread of Spanish influenza is at last being realized and the Health Department has taken steps to stem the tide.

At a meeting this morning between Health Officer Thomas C. Sawyer, Health Commissioner Albert H. Nichols and Superintendent of Schools Henry D. Hervey, it was decided to order the schools, public, parochial and otherwise, closed immediately.

There will be no movies or theatrical performances tonight, and all schools will close down this afternoon until further notice. As an example of the extent to which the disease has become epidemic here in Auburn, one physician reports that he had over 200 calls yesterday. He hustled for all he was worth and only succeeded in reaching 79 families. He reports that it is his opinion all those he visited were cases of the dread scourge.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

