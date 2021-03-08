 Skip to main content
Look back: Auburn advertisers want to make every day a shopping day
Look back: Auburn advertisers want to make every day a shopping day

March 8, 1916

ONE DAY CAMPAIGN

In the Advertising Line is Deplored by Publisher.

DOESN'T GET BEST RESULTS

Either Among the Retailers or Consumers — Make Every Day a Shopping Day.

The Auburn Ad. Club had an interesting discussion last night on Friday Advertising, and it seemed the consensus of opinion of the members present that the aim of Auburn merchants should be to get away from once-a-week advertising as far as possible. The idea advanced was that the practice of making Saturday the main trading day was not conducive to the best results, either among the retailers or among consumers, and that the best interests of the city at large as well as the dealers would be served by making every day a shopping day.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

