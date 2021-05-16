Look back: Auburn-area blazes leave 10 homeless

May 16, 1996

CAYUGA COUNTY — No injuries were reported in two fires yesterday that destroyed a Throop home and an Auburn apartment building. The blazes left 10 people homeless.

The Throop fire was apparently sparked by a cigarette. The fire in Auburn started after a child got a hold of a lighter.

At 2:30 yesterday morning, firefighters were called to a residence on North Division Street Road in Throop.

When they arrived they reported heavy smoke pouring from the second floor of the three-story wooden structure.

Firefighters from Throop, Sennett, Aurelius and Port Byron battled the fire that extensively damaged the home. Cayuga County deputy fire coordinators also assisted at the scene, as did New York State Electric and Gas.

Officials estimated damage at between $50,000 and $150,000, and have declared the home a total loss.

In Auburn, a 4-year-old boy reportedly playing with a lighter touched off a fire that heavily damaged a two-story Woodlawn Avenue Apartment building last night.

No injuries were reported in the two-alarm blaze, but eight people were left homeless.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

