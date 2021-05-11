Look back: Auburn artists face limited local market

May 12, 1996

AUBURN — The local muse may whisper sweet nothings of inspiration into the ears of resident artists — but doesn't seem to be around much when the rent comes due.

Savvy marketing on a regional basis — building contacts, sending out portfolios, exploiting a niche — will be a must for any local artist who wants to make even a partial living out of their art. There is simply not enough of a local market to support any size of a fine arts community.

Like nearly every local artist, photographer Jennifer Duke Harpending uses her skills in a commercial medium — wedding photography — to provide the bread and butter for her art. Already she has established a darkroom with two other photographers on the State Street Mall.

"I'm a working artist," Harpending said. "I support myself. It's the '90s. It's important for artists to think like business people."

Sculptor Jane Darovskikh said her core market is also mainly located out of town.

"I can't say the local population supports the type of work that I do," Darovskikh said of some of her larger pieces. "There is potential here."