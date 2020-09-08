Look back: Auburn Astros work on language skills

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 8, 1995

AUBURN — When Auburn Astros Ramon Castro and Oscar Robles left town after last Friday's season-ending game, they took with them much more than just memories of a great season in Auburn.

In addition to polishing their hitting and fielding techniques, Castro and Robles took time to work on their English language skills.

When not learning how to hit curve balls, the two prospects were busy conjugating verbs with Literacy Volunteers of Cayuga County tutor Leslie Leary.

Whether meeting with Leary in the bleachers before practice or at the Booker T. Washington Community Center, Castro and Robles spent the summer working on past participles as well as passed balls.

"It's a big part of the developmental process," said pitching coach Don Alexander. Alexander said that Hispanic players live and work in the states six to seven months a year, and need language skills both on and off the field.

"It's something we watch," he said. "We feel it is an important part of their long-term commitment to the game."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

