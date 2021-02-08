 Skip to main content
Look back: Auburn audience enjoys orchestra performance
Feb. 8, 1916

FOR BEST IN MUSIC

Auburnians Showed Last Night They Still Have Love.

FESTIVAL CHORUS CONCERT

At First M.E. Church Was Excellent and Well Patronized Despite the Bad Night.

When the Auburn Festival Orchestra played Mendelssohn's March there was little doubt in any of the minds of the large audience which had gathered at the Assembly Hall of the First M.E. Church last night that there was going to be some really fine music played and sung. The orchestra was very well trained and the chorus sang with a strength and understanding that was surprising. It may have been the local interest in the concert that rallied the forces of music lovers to attend but at any rate they were out in full force for the church was filled and people were standing and that despite the fact that it was one of the most disagreeable nights of the Winter. Everything from first to last was excellently done and most enjoyable. 

— Compiled by David Wilcox

