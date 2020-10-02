Look back: Auburn BID hires new executive director

Oct. 2, 2015

AUBURN — Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District has hired a new executive director. Stephanie DeVito, currently the communications coordinator for Cayuga Strategic Solutions, which houses the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce and Cayuga Economic Development Agency, will lead BID starting Nov. 1. She will be taking over for Connie Reilley, who will retire at the end of the month.

"Stephanie has all the right ingredients," said Reilley. "She knows the community well. She's just so well-rounded about her knowledge of local governments, both city and county, and she's a Leadership Cayuga graduate. Her heart is with this community, and that's what the job requires."

DeVito has lived in the Midwest and on the East Coast, but now calls Auburn home. She has worked in the city for the last 14 years, and she's lived in Auburn for two years.

"I've seen over the years when there are community benefits or fundraisers, it's incredible the support that people give," said DeVito. "Just the collaboration in our city is amazing. I like being a part of that. I like being a bigger part of things and making a difference."