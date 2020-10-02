Look back: Auburn BID hires new executive director

Oct. 2, 2015
AUBURN — Auburn Downtown Business Improvement District has hired a new executive director. Stephanie DeVito, currently the communications coordinator for Cayuga Strategic Solutions, which houses the Cayuga County Chamber of Commerce and Cayuga Economic Development Agency, will lead BID starting Nov. 1. She will be taking over for Connie Reilley, who will retire at the end of the month.
"Stephanie has all the right ingredients," said Reilley. "She knows the community well. She's just so well-rounded about her knowledge of local governments, both city and county, and she's a Leadership Cayuga graduate. Her heart is with this community, and that's what the job requires."
DeVito has lived in the Midwest and on the East Coast, but now calls Auburn home. She has worked in the city for the last 14 years, and she's lived in Auburn for two years.
"I've seen over the years when there are community benefits or fundraisers, it's incredible the support that people give," said DeVito. "Just the collaboration in our city is amazing. I like being a part of that. I like being a bigger part of things and making a difference."
In addition to being a Leadership Cayuga class of 2015 graduate and class president, DeVito serves on the City's Zoning Board of Appeals, United Way Cabinet Committee and the Auburn Community Hospital gala board. She is a member of the Auburn Public Theater chorus and director of music at Auburn United Methodist Church.
"I have a strong love and commitment to our community," said DeVito. "I just have a passion to see growth in the businesses and the people that support our community. I enjoy seeing it thrive and prosper."
Reilley said that now there is someone in place to take over her position, she's feeling good about retiring. BID has just three people on staff, and Reilley believes DeVito will mesh well.
"We're a small band here, but we are tight-knit, and we just have the community at heart," said Reilley. "I think that this will all come together well, and we'll just continue to grow BID and help downtown Auburn and BID be all that it can be."
DeVito's first plan of action in her new position will be to meet with the board and staff to chart out strategic directions for the coming years.
"You develop those, and success will follow," she said.
— Compiled by David Wilcox
