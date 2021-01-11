Look back: Auburn boxer impresses at exhibition

Jan. 11, 1916

FIVE GOOD BOUTS

Staged at the Show of Star Athletic Club.

KAHL AND MOSHER TO DRAW

Auburn Boxer Evened Up in Last Two Rounds What Syracusan Gained in First Two.

Five good boxing exhibitions was the opinion of the more than 300 spectators who attended the entertainment and dancing party which the Star Athletic Club gave at Turn Hall last evening. In every bout there was plenty of good milling. All of the boxers exchanged blows in good style and there was no stalling, which is more than can be said of some of the bouts which are put on in professional rings.

In the main bout Ray Kahl of the Star Athletic Club and Johnny Mosher of the Pastime A.C. of Syracuse boxed four fast rounds to a draw. The Syracusan was at his best in the first two rounds but weakened in the last when he had a hard time getting his wind. Mosher was the more experienced, having fought a number of battles in the Arena in Syracuse and Kahl did well to hold him to a draw.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

