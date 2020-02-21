Look back: Auburn Boy Scout legend passes away

On this day in history: Feb. 21, 1995

AUBURN — One of this country's original Boy Scouts died Sunday at Mercy Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Harold J. Short, 99, was a World War I veteran, a local businessman and involved with a number of local civic organizations, but it's likely that he will be remembered most for his involvement with Scouting.

Most recently, he was one of the few Scouts in the nation to be recognized for having more than 80 years of continuing service in Scouting.

"Locally, Harold was kind of a legend," said Don Grillo, Scout executive for the Cayuga County Council of Boy Scouts of America.

"Anybody that knew him would recognize he had what we'd call a great Scouting spirit," Grillo said. "It was a special quality he had; he always had a kind word for people and a positive attitude."

Short joined the Boy Scouts in 1910, the year that Scouting started in the United States. He remained active with Scouting for most of his life, earning him the name "Mr. Scouting."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

