Look back: Auburn building owners unveil plan for Artists Alliance

On this day in history: March 9, 1995
AUBURN — The owners of the Phoenix Building plan to address what has long been considered one of downtown's greatest needs: an informal gathering spot for art lovers and connoisseurs of the coffee bean.
You have free articles remaining.
Dick and Susan Mahlstedt and John Karpinski made the plans for the Phoenix Building Artists Alliance public Wednesday night.
"Sue and I are performing artists," Dick Mahlstedt said, "but we know a lot of visual artists and appreciate their work. We know it's a problem for artists to find places to show their work."
The alliance will feature a juried show of selected artists' work from July 1 through Dec. 31. The artists will pay a nominal maintenance fee and a 25 percent commission on works sold.
The gallery and a restaurant-cafe will occupy space on the ground floor of the building. It is also expected that Randy Young's Lincoln Gallery and frame shop will occupy a portion of the ground floor.
— Compiled by David Wilcox