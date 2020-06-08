Look back: Auburn Cablevision to offer new internet option

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 8, 1995

AUBURN — Beginning Thursday, Auburn Cablevision's wholly owned subsidiary, Relex, will offer local residents their first access to the internet without long-distance phone bills. Given the speed with which the information superhighway is being built, though, Relex will probably have company before long.

A NYNEX canvass of Cayuga County, which would eliminate toll charges for calls between Auburn and Syracuse, is planned for the fall, according to NYNEX senior account executive Cindy Dingman. If the majority of customers agrees to a slight increase in their bill, calls to Syracuse from Auburn would become local calls. That could lead to more entrepreneurs offering telemarketing, bulletin board and other computer-related services.

One of the major stumbling blocks to rapid growth of the internet in the county has been the fact that connecting numbers for most online services are offered in Syracuse. The basic NYNEX toll rate from Auburn to Syracuse is 20 cents for the first minute and 12.6 cents for each additional minute.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

