Look back: Auburn celebrates Thanksgiving in 1915

Nov. 25, 1915

WAS A BUSY THANKSGIVING DAY IN AUBURN

Thanksgiving Day has passed and gone once more, but it did not go without due observance in proper form by Auburnians, together with millions of other citizens of this country, who joined heartily in rendering thanks to Almighty God for the many blessings bestowed upon them during the past year, and for the continuance of the national prosperity and peace which this nation has enjoyed for a number of years.