Look back: Auburn celebrates Thanksgiving in 1915
LOOK BACK

Look back: Auburn celebrates Thanksgiving in 1915

Nov. 25, 1915

WAS A BUSY THANKSGIVING DAY IN AUBURN

Observance of the Holiday Marked by Church Services Bountiful Dinners and Well Patronized Amusements.

Thanksgiving Day has passed and gone once more, but it did not go without due observance in proper form by Auburnians, together with millions of other citizens of this country, who joined heartily in rendering thanks to Almighty God for the many blessings bestowed upon them during the past year, and for the continuance of the national prosperity and peace which this nation has enjoyed for a number of years.

Rich and poor alike were united in their observance of the day and there were few homes indeed, no matter how hard the times have been, which did not find a special dinner in honor of the day, and whose inmates could not find at least a few things for which they could be thankful.

— Compiled by David Wilcox

