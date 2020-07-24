Look back: Auburn chamber has new leader

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

July 24, 1995

AUBURN — Gary Chabot, the new president and CEO of the Chamber of Commerce of Auburn and Cayuga County, doesn't have a grand plan to help stimulate the area's economy.

But he likes what he sees going on about him.

"I don't know yet," Chabot, 51, said of what may be the first big initiative of his tenure. He doesn't want to take the plunge prematurely into any grand plan that may not be compatible with what the true needs of the community are. So he's been taking the time to get to know people, to watch and listen.

"I can tell you this," he said. "Auburn does have a value system, and that is incredibly important. Without a value system, there is no way you can put a strategic plan to work."

The values that strike Chabot most keenly at this early stage are what he sees as the community's honesty and a willingness to work hard.

"People do want Auburn to be better," he said. "The drive to do something good does seem to be here."

— Compiled by David Wilcox

